Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

As oil activities encroach on sacred natural sites, a small Ugandan community feels besieged

Exclude from home page  |  January 29, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

Alex Wakitinti is worried about the sacred natural sites he tends in the large swath of bushy grassland near Lake Albert. It’s the same slice of his homeland that oil companies are developing in order for Uganda to become an oil producer by 2026.

More Articles