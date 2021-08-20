Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

As US bishops reject exemptions, Pope Francis dubs COVID-19 vaccine ‘act of love’

Exclude from home page  |  August 20, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Pope Francis issued a message on Wednesday (Aug. 18) encouraging Catholics to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, calling it “an act of love,” as part of a global effort to reduce the onslaught of the pandemic and convince vaccine skeptics.

More Articles