Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

‘Beautiful’ Ramadan returns for Israeli Muslims as restrictions lift

Exclude from home page  |  April 29, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

When Ramadan began on April 12, Yusef Sublaban said a silent prayer thanking God for the opportunity to observe the Muslim holy month the way it is meant to be observed: in a mosque, and surrounded by friends and loved ones.

More Articles