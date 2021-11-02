Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Biden: Pope called me a ‘good Catholic,’ said to ‘keep receiving Communion’

Exclude from home page  |  November 2, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday (Oct. 29) that when he met with Pope Francis earlier in the day, the pontiff told the president he was a “good Catholic” and should continue taking Communion.

More Articles