Bill Mill-ennialism: Arkansas’ End Times politics may be coming to a state near you

Exclude from home page  |  September 9, 2021

Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

It was the best of the end times. It was the worst of the end times. It was the age of Trump. It was 2019. Trump was compared with the greatest of God’s biblical champions. Things would never be the same.

