Bob Allen, BNG news editor since 2008, to leave March 31

Bob Allen, a veteran journalist who has devoted nearly four decades to reporting on Baptist life in America, will complete his tenure as news editor at Baptist News Global effective March 31.

In a statement, BNG Executive Director David Wilkinson expressed his appreciation for Allen, whom he has known for 40 years. “Throughout his career as a reporter and editor, Bob has been devoted to faith-centered journalism practiced with integrity and excellence,” Wilkinson said. “His honest, fact-based reporting has been a gift to Baptists and other Christians.

“Bob has bravely shined a light on difficult and often controversial issues in Baptist denominational life, including reporting on clergy sexual abuse years before more recent investigative reporting by the Houston Chronicle, San Antonio Express-News and other news media. He practiced ‘accountability journalism’ before that description became popular among news professionals.”

Allen rejoined Associated Baptist Press, BNG’s predecessor, in October 2008, having previously served on staff from 1993-2002. The Illinois native is a graduate of Southern Illinois University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Before his first stint at ABP, he was editor of the news journal for the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware for five years. From 2002-2008 he was managing editor of EthicsDaily.com, website of the Baptist Center for Ethics.