Boise police can’t charge pastor who said LGBTQ people are ‘worthy of death’

June 20, 2022

Read the full story: Idaho Statesman

The Boise Police Department does not plan to pursue criminal action against the local pastor of a small Baptist church who told his congregation that God wants to “put all queers to death.”

 

