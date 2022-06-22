Baptist News Global
Buddhist leader in Bhutan fully ordains 144 women, resuming ancient tradition

June 22, 2022

On Tuesday (June 21), the Je Khenpo, the senior Buddhist authority in Bhutan, began ordaining a group of 144 women as bhikshunis, or female monks, at the Ramthangkha monastery in the tiny Himalayan country.

