Building God’s economy — surprising developments in the Lone Star State

When I moved from Texas in 1992, the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship was just getting started. At the time, the Baptist General Convention of Texas was still mostly able to walk a fine line and keep from moving too far to the left or right.

I do remember things were heating up. Perhaps the clearest evidence of this fact in my memory happened when the NoZe Brotherhood at Baylor University unfurled mudflaps from the top of Waco Hall before a BGCT meeting.

Life has taken various turns, and I lost touch with Baptist life a bit. Imagine my surprise, then, as I have made my way around Texas for work with Neighborhood Economics lately and have seen the extraordinary work being done by CBF churches.

I left Texas for Mississippi, joined and served as deacon at a CBF church there, and then came out. At that time, I perceived a rift between CBF and the Alliance of Baptists, and LGBTQ issues were at the center. So, I moved half-heartedly into Episcopal life and then, mostly, into the unchurched world, although I frequently have told friends and family how much I miss the good parts of Baptist life.

I cannot overstate how exciting it has been for me to travel to Waco, Austin, San Antonio and Houston … and to discover what looks to me like a whole new Baptist life in Texas.

Yes, some things still sting. Baylor’s equivocation on LGBTQ issues, seen recently in its renewed request not to be held accountable for discrimination against LGBTQ folks on campus and by Truett Seminary’s statement on marriage.

But there are amazingly exciting things, as well. Hundreds of people signed on a statement in response to Baylor’s bigotry. Truett is doing amazing work on the “Future Church,” led by Dustin Benac, and Mike Stroope is leading seminary students in connecting to the social gospel, caring about their neighbors.

Suzii Paynter March introduced me to Stephen Reeves at Fellowship Southwest, and I’ve learned all about their collaboration with numerous Christian traditions to do the work of the gospel. While in Waco, I learned about DaySpring Baptist Church’s Naomi’s House and their support for people new to our country. And I had coffee with Erin Conaway, pastor of Seventh and James Baptist Church in Waco, whose revered former pastor, Dan Bagby, was important in my undergraduate time at Baylor. Erin told me about so much exciting work among churches all over the state.

The number of churches I have learned about that are being the gospel in their neighborhoods is absolutely inspiring. In truth, it heals some wounds I’ve carried for too long about the politics of the church and its frequent focus on things Jesus never talked about while ignoring things the gospel is unequivocal about.

Nobody is more surprised than I am.

Paula Garrett serves as professor and chair of English after serving for a decade as vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college at Warren Wilson College in Asheville, N.C. She also is director of communications for Faith + Finance and Neighborhood Economics.

