Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Burka Enforcement and Burka Bans: Where Extremist Policies Meet

Exclude from home page  |  May 25, 2022

Read the full story: Religion & Politics

On May 7, the Taliban introduced a new law that makes wearing of the burka, a traditional garment that covers the entire body with just a grille for the eyes, compulsory for women in Afghanistan.

More Articles