Huett named chief operating officer of CBF

Longtime Cooperative Baptist Fellowship staff member Jeff Huett has been named to a newly created position of chief operating officer.

According to a CBF news release, Huett will coordinate collaboration between finance, human resources, identity and communications, information technology, and Fellowship events and experiences.

“The development of the COO role invests leadership in the building of collaborative infrastructure to strengthen our ability to equip CBF states and regions alongside continued strengthening of collaboration between CBF Global staff teams,” the release explained.

Huett has served as CBF’s associate coordinator for identity and communications since 2013. He previously worked as communications director for Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty in Washington, D.C.

He is a journalism and business administration graduate of Baylor University and earned a master of arts degree in media and public affairs from George Washington University.

His change of positions creates an opening for CBF to hire a new director of identity.

“Jeff Huett is uniquely equipped to lead all to the operations functions of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship so that we foster even greater collaboration amongst our staff teams and also with our state and regional organizations,” said Executive Coordinator Paul Baxley. “Bringing all these areas of work into higher levels of strategic alignment will allow us to more fully pursue the thriving of congregations and the mission of Jesus in the world.”