BWIM transitions annual awards to scholarship program

An awards program to recognize outstanding Baptist women in ministry will transition this year to provide scholarships to female seminarians.

The annual Addie Davis Awards given out by Baptist Women in Ministry for 25 years will become the Addie Davis Scholarships and will help more women as they prepare for pastoral ministry, the organization said. The scholarship is named for Addie Davis, the first woman ordained to pastoral ministry by a Southern Baptist church in 1964.

“This year we are transitioning from making awards in the areas of preaching and pastoral ministry to providing direct scholarships to female seminarians so that we can better meet the changing needs of women pursuing their calling to Baptist ministry and leadership,” the BWIM website explains.

“One of the early goals of the awards was to provide an opportunity for recognition and resume-building for Baptist women called to ministry. The need for this recognition was vital 25 years ago when far fewer women had opportunities to gain experience and education among Baptist congregations.

“While women still face obstacles to obtaining ministerial experience and need equitable opportunities to build their skills and resume, BWIM has found connection to also be an important factor to gaining opportunity. By expanding the program from only two awards per year to providing up to five scholarships, more women will benefit from finding connection with BWIM through the scholarship in addition to receiving financial support for their theological education,” the website says.

By supporting more women seeking theological education, BWIM hopes to provide them more evidence of competence in a world where women face greater hurdles toward acceptance, the group says.

To be eligible for the scholarship, women must hold membership in a church of any Baptist affiliation or denomination; must be enrolled full time in a master’s-level program at an ATS accredited seminary or divinity school; and must articulate and provide evidence of a sense of calling to ministry and leadership among Baptist communities.

This year’s deadline for scholarship applications is March 22. The minimum scholarship amount is $2,000, and there will be a maximum of five scholarships awarded.

More application information is available at the BWIM website.