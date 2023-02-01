Chinese Christians remain in Thailand fearing deportation

More than five dozen Christians remain in Thailand, where they fear deportation to China unless they are granted refugee status by the United Nations or humanitarian parole by the United States.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | February 1, 2023
More than five dozen Christians remain in Thailand, where they fear deportation to China unless they are granted refugee status by the United Nations or humanitarian parole by the United States.
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionGlen Schmucker
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMaina Mwaura
AnalysisMallory Challis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionRodney Kennedy
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionTed Parks
AnalysisKristen Thomason
OpinionMike Frost
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRobert P. Jones
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionChris Ayers
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBert Montgomery
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionGlen Schmucker
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionTed Parks
OpinionMike Frost
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionChris Ayers
OpinionBert Montgomery
OpinionBill Thurman
OpinionEmily Hull McGee
OpinionSara Robb-Scott
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionChristian Vaughn
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionDon Gordon
OpinionChrystal Cowan
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionLaurie Taylor
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff