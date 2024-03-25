Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Christian TV evangelicals fire up Trump support with messianic message

Exclude from home page  |  March 25, 2024

Read the full story: Reuters

“This is really a battle between good and evil,” evangelical TV preacher Hank Kunneman says of the slew of criminal charges facing Donald Trump. “There’s something on President Trump that the enemy fears: It’s called the anointing.”

More Articles