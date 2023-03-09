Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Columbus artist’s dreadlocked, tattooed icons offer a fresh take on the saints

Exclude from home page  |  March 9, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

On an unseasonably warm autumn day in Columbus, Ohio, in 2016, Gracie Morbitzer recalls sifting through a box of free items at a cluttered yard sale. Beneath beat-up nail clippers and toilet paper rolls, she salvaged two hand-sized pieces of wood.

More Articles