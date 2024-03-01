Baptist News Global
Confusion, Strategy Shifts, Layoffs: What’s Happening at the American Bible Society?

March 1, 2024

Read the full story: Christianity Today

The 208-year-old American Bible Society (ABS) used to have a simple mission: print and distribute Bibles in the US. At its peak in 1979, it was giving away 108 million a year.

