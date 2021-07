Read the full story: Word&Way

Just two days after being removed from his parish by his bishop for controversial political rhetoric, a Catholic priest prayed and spoke at the influential Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday (July 11). Father James Altman prayed for God’s blessing on the CPAC meeting just hours ahead of former President Donald Trump’s speech at the event rehashing baseless claims about the 2020 election. The theme for the gathering was “America UnCanceled”