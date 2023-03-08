Court withdraws April execution date for Andre Thomas

A Grayson County court withdrew the April 5 execution date for Andre Thomas—a paranoid schizophrenic prisoner who gouged out both his eyes—to allow his legal team time to demonstrate their client is not mentally competent.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | March 8, 2023
