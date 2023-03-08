Baptist News Global
Court withdraws April execution date for Andre Thomas

A Grayson County court withdrew the April 5 execution date for Andre Thomas—a paranoid schizophrenic prisoner who gouged out both his eyes—to allow his legal team time to demonstrate their client is not mentally competent.

