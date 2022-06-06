Cousins named Clemons Fellow at BNG

Emily Cousins has been named a Clemons Fellow with Baptist News Global for the summer term.

She is a May 2022 graduate of Baylor University with a bachelor of music degree in vocal performance and a secondary major in journalism. Her intent is to pursue a career in journalism.

Cousins previously wrote extensively for the Baylor Lariat, the university newspaper, and completed a writing internship with the Baylor Line Foundation.

As a young journalist, she already has accumulated awards for her writing from the Society of Professional Journalists, Baptist Communicators Association Awards, and Columbia Scholastic Press Association. Her first feature-length article for BNG was published last week.

The Clemons Fellowship is named for two early supporters of Associated Baptist Press, predecessor organization to BNG, Hardy and Ardelle Clemons. It is funded by endowment gifts held at the ABP Foundation. Those endowment funds are named for Hardy and Ardelle Clemons and for Gene Puckett, longtime editor of the North Carolina Biblical Recorder and also a founding supporter of ABP.

Over the past two years, Clemons Fellows have included students or recent graduates of Northern Baptist Theological Seminary, Boston University School of Theology, McAfee School of Theology, and Texas Baptist College at Southwestern Seminary.