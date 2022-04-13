COVID, Holy Week and God’s consolations

I lost a friend I highly respected to COVID. Our church family has prayed through the illnesses of members, friends and family, observed deaths and, then, of course, there were the illnesses and losses due to complications of COVID never spoken about.

And we’re not to the end of it, not yet.

It’s been a tough season in ministry. Meetings, programs and familiar rituals were suspended, then on and off and on again. Hospital visits were curtailed and then entered into with no little reserve. Home visits largely stopped, if not because of the incidence rate, then the compromising health conditions of those who are usually at the top of the list to see, and then, to be honest, in order to protect the new grandchild and two aging parents in our home. Then there was and is the politicization of the pandemic which has precipitated a cold war between some pews. Anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers have tested the good will not only of God, but also of their friends who try to remain patient and understanding.

Prevention is a lot better approach than the difficult rigors of recovery, but doing the right thing has a price attached to it as well.

But it hasn’t been all bad.

Mask wearing has been a blessing for some of us allergy sufferers. Some also have taken advantage of the opportunity to yawn, stick out tongues, and mouth words no one sees.

Before COVID, some people were wearing me out. You know, those on the edge of the church, those always almostconverted, almost a member, almost civil about Christian nationalism, politics and the Christian right, church and state, fundamentalism, hunt-and-prooftext biblicism, and so on — but, while demanding much time and energy, remained, teasingly, “almost” but never quite trustworthy.

I’ve not spent nearly the time in conference with those who wanted to argue. Yes, something happened when I couldn’t give them as much time: I haven’t seen most of them and a few headed off to other churches. I suspect some actually were looking for an exit strategy and COVID was perfect cover.

In sum, you know the old saw, it proved “revival through blessed subtractions.”

“On the other hand, our church core has been terrific: reasonable, understanding, supportive.”

On the other hand, our church core has been terrific: reasonable, understanding, supportive. The heart and soul of this community of faith stepped up in worship, learning and service, even with the modifications required of our usual assumptions regarding how we accomplish those basics. In fact, they’ve used the time to push the former boundaries of technology forward (conference calls and Zoom meetings were actually better managed and saved time), and the vacant calendar drew an energetic handful in to perform needed maintenance and improvements. Our deacons, understanding the importance of maintaining relationships, took to calls and communications without depending on the usual gatherings to touch base with their family ministry assignments. The work became rather intentional.

There have been revisions in expectations. No, I’ve been busier than ever. It’s just that we’ve had time to think about our mission, our people and our community. Leadership transitions have been managed, and imagining futures in the will of God is on the hearts of many. Carefully prepared emailed Sunday school lessons received a lot of candid and refreshing feedback. Our investment in prayer ratcheted up considerably.

A few folks testify to meaningful work in drawing apart to meditate in the Holy Presence. Occasionally I receive a bit more considered and specific feedback to sermons than the usual “Nice sermon, preacher.” It seems those who listened on radio or watched on YouTube in their pajamas and holding a cup of coffee took some time to actually think about what was said, and, more importantly, about intimacy with and worship of God.

COVID sort of pushed us toward Gideon Spring (Judges 7) to prove what we are about is of God and not us.

COVID is not a good thing, but, once again, God is at work in spite of and within the most difficult of circumstances. If not, what in the world does the Cross mean?

James B. Johnson II serves as pastor of Kilmarnock Baptist Church in Kilmarnock, Va.

