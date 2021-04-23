d365 devotionals will focus on justice as ‘love in action’ next week

Confronted with the violence of recent months in America — from mass shootings to hate crimes and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — Passport Camps will adapt its daily devotional app next week with a special focus on “Justice: Love in Action.”

Seven writers have been enlisted to address the topic each day in the brief devotional style of the d365 app and website. The app and devotionals are free.

This special edition of d365 will include lament for those lost as well as a call to stand against violence and injustice, said David Burrough, president of Passport.

Writers are Reggie Blount, associate professor at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary and senior pastor at Arnett Chapel AME in Chicago; Carl Horton, coordinator of the Presbyterian Peacemaking Program; Longkee Vang, a Hmong American, working with youth at Holy Apostles Episcopal Church in St. Paul, Minn.; Shauw Chin Capps, president of the CBF Foundation in Atlanta; Colleen Burroughs, vice president of Passport; Gina Yeager-Buckley, associate for Presbyterian Youth and Triennium with the Presbyterian Church (USA); and Molly Shoulta Tucker, pastor of Ridgewood Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky.

Composer and performer Ken Medema also has created a new piano arrangement of the providence hymn, Abide with Me, that will run with the series.

In her devotional, Capps writes: “When confronted with overwhelming injustices like racism, take a deep breath and ask yourself the Micah question, ‘What does the Lord require of me?’ Then act, disrupting the cycle of hatred. God can transform your small act into a God-sized act of justice. May it be so!”