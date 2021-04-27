Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Dave Ramsey’s Bestseller Slips from Top 10 List

Exclude from home page  |  April 27, 2021

Read the full story: Christianity Today

Dave Ramsey’s perennial bestseller, The Total Money Makeover, has dropped off evangelical publishers’ top 10 list for the first time since the book’s fourth edition was published in 2013.

More Articles