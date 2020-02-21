Baptist News Global
Dispute over Russell Moore, politics, Trump and money for missions behind ERLC review

CuratedReligion News Service  |  February 21, 2020

Read the full story: Religion News Service

“The focus of the ERLC is not the focus of the mainstream of the SBC in terms of its approach to politics, to conservative thought and theology,” former SBC President Jack Graham told RNS in a phone interview this week.

