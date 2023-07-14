European Parliament urges end to violence in Manipur

The European Parliament overwhelmingly approved a resolution calling on authorities in India to stop ongoing violence in the northeastern state of Manipur, where more than 250 houses of worship have been destroyed or damaged.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | July 14, 2023
The European Parliament overwhelmingly approved a resolution calling on authorities in India to stop ongoing violence in the northeastern state of Manipur, where more than 250 houses of worship have been destroyed or damaged.
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionAmber Wylde
NewsMarv Knox
OpinionVal Fisk
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsLindsay Bruehl
NewsGavin McCollum
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
OpinionPaul Raybon
NewsCynthia Astle
OpinionJustin L. Addington
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionKenneth Meyers
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBrett Younger
AnalysisMaina Mwaura and Jon Bullock
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionAlan Bean
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMarv Knox
NewsLindsay Bruehl
NewsGavin McCollum
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMarv Knox
NewsMallory Challis
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMarv Knox
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMarv Knox
NewsMarv Knox
OpinionAmber Wylde
OpinionVal Fisk
OpinionPaul Raybon
OpinionJustin L. Addington
OpinionKenneth Meyers
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionDarrell Hamilton II
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionDon Gordon
OpinionRosaly Guzman
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
OpinionBarry Howard
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionMallory Challis
OpinionAngela Yarber
OpinionRodney Kennedy
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBill Bangham
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff