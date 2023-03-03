Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Faith leaders urge Biden to sign executive order for reparations study by Juneteenth

Exclude from home page  |  March 3, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

More than 200 interfaith leaders have requested that President Joe Biden establish a commission to study reparations for African Americans by signing an executive order by the newly recognized federal holiday Juneteenth.

More Articles