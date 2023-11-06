Faithful America inducts 12 more into its ‘false prophets’ hall of fame

Two weeks into his new job, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives already has made the list. Although it’s a list he might not want to be on.

Mike Johnson is one of 12 “false prophets” highlighted this year by Faithful America, the organization behind the “False Prophets Don’t Speak for Me” campaign. The 12 new inductees into the hall of fame for promoting Christian nationalism join 20 “false prophets” named by the group last fall.

Christian nationalism is a political ideology that sees America as a “Christian nation” ordained by God to influence the world in the values held by conservative evangelicals.

The title of Faithful America’s campaign, “False Prophets Don’t Speak for Me,” is a reference to Matthew 7:15: “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves.”

“Christians across the country are sick and tired of seeing right-wing extremists hijack the gospel in an attempt to spread hatred and violently destroy American democracy,” said Nathan Empsall, executive director of Faithful America. “Christian nationalist leaders come to us in sheep’s clothing, claiming to promote the teachings of Jesus, but instead inject poison into society and our churches by distorting Scripture, spreading misinformation and inciting political violence. These false prophets do not speak for a majority of American Christians, many of whom are speaking out to reclaim Jesus’s name and promote the true Christian values of love, truth, peace and justice.”

“Leaders who selfishly exploit Christianity for their own personal and political gain must be held accountable to the Christian values of peace and justice,” said Karli Wallace Thompson, digital organizer for Faithful America. “Christian nationalism is sowing further division in our churches, politics. and local communities. These false prophets must be exposed for the wolves in sheep’s clothing they are to protect the future of our religion and our multiracial democracy.”

This year’s inductees, listed in alphabetical order, are:

