Federal judge: Kentucky photographer can continue to refuse same-sex weddings while she challenges city’s nondiscrimination law

Wedding photographer Chelsey Nelson objects to making her service available to same-sex couples. Because her religious refusal runs afoul of Louisville‘s Fairness Ordinance, which prohibits businesses that are open to the public from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity, she is seeking an injunction barring the city from enforcing it against her. She is also asking a federal court for a declaration that enforcement would violate her rights under the state law and the First Amendment. In a ruling issued last month, the court granted her injunction while allowing her First Amendment claims to proceed.