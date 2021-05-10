Baptist News Global
Fetal “heartbeat” bill, which could ban abortions at six weeks, nears passage in the Legislature

Read the full story: The Texas Tribune

Texas lawmakers are poised to enact sweeping restrictions on access to abortions, prohibiting the procedure before many women know they are pregnant, and opening the door for a potential flood of lawsuits against abortion providers.

