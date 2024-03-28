First Muslim appeals court nominee in doubt

Read the full story: BJC

President Biden made history late last year by nominating Adeel Mangi to fill a vacancy on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Mangi would be the first Muslim to serve in the federal appellate judiciary. The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced his nomination to the full Senate in January of this year for consideration. During his confirmation hearing, however, several committee members asked questions that seemed to call Mangi’s fitness and loyalty to the United States in question simply because of his faith.