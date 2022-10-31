Baptist News Global
Five States to Vote on Abortion Rights This Election Day

October 31, 2022

For decades, pro-life advocates argued that overturning Roe v. Wade would enable each state to determine its own abortion policy. Abortion measures will appear on five state ballots on Election Day this year, the most in US history.

