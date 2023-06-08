Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Flashpoint in Israel: Divide between religious and secular Jews heats up under Netanyahu’s rule

Exclude from home page  |  June 8, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

The sound of children and music echoed down a narrow basement hallway in Israel as they scrambled in a pool of balls, climbed on a jungle gym, munched popcorn and laughed.

More Articles