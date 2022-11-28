Following the Star Advent devotions begin today

Following the Star, a devotional series for Advent and Christmas produced by Passport, is available at d365.org beginning today.

The series features daily Scripture, prayer and brief meditative thoughts accompanied by gentle music.

This year’s writers are active members of our three of Passport’s sponsoring denominations.

Cooperative Baptist Fellowship writers are Elket Rodríguez, CBF field personnel at the U.S.-Mexico border, and Miriam Phillips-Stephens, field ministry coordinator for the Pan African Koinonia Ministry of CBF.

Episcopal writers are Ivette Linares, assistant priest at The Holy Family Church and chaplain for the San Justo Retreat and Conference Center in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, and Douglas Sparks, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Indiana.

Presbyterian Church (USA) writers are Amy Kim Kyremes-Parks, director of formation for children, youth and families at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Asheville, N.C., and Michelle Thomas-Bush, associate pastor for youth and families at Myers Park Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, N.C.

Devotions include hymn and carol arrangements from musicians Joseph Martin, David Burroughs, Clay Mottley, Mark Hayes and Rodrigo Rodriquez.

Following the Star is part of the year-round devotional website and app called d365, a ministry of Passport, Inc. The siteis sponsored ecumenically by the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, the Presbyterian Mission Agency and the Episcopal Church.