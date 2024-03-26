Franklin Graham plans Easter Sunday broadcast from Jerusalem

Franklin Graham, one of the foremost allies of Israel among American evangelicals, will broadcast a special Easter message from Jerusalem March 31.

He will be joined by Christian music artist Michael W. Smith.

As Israeli Defense Forces have killed 31,000 civilians — mainly women and children — in Gaza, Graham has continued to emphasize concern for Israel and what it suffered in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

His Samaritan’s Purse ministry has donated 14 ambulances to Israel but there is little mention of any work in Gaza. A search for the word “Gaza” on the Samaritan’s Purse website returns a list of articles about Israel, not about Gaza. His February 2024 newsletter focuses on his trip to Israel to dedicate the 14 ambulances and mentions 24 Israeli soldiers being killed in that weeks’ fighting but makes no mention of deaths in Gaza.

On March 25, Graham used his X account to tweet: “With the UN Security Council voting today for a cease-fire in Gaza, may we not forget the 134 innocent hostages still being held by Hamas. Their release and return to Israel needs to remain at the forefront. Pray for them and their waiting families.” No mention was made of the dead and wounded and starving in Gaza.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, which Franklin Graham also heads, issued a news release March 25 about the prerecorded Easter broadcast quoting Graham: “In Israel there is a lot of grief and a lot of sorrow, but it’s not just in Israel. We see this all over the world, and many people are wondering, ‘Is there any hope?’ As we celebrate Easter we celebrate an empty tomb. We celebrate a risen Savior. This is the hope that we have.”

The 30-minute program was recorded outside the Old City of Jerusalem and at the Garden Tomb, one of the traditional sites said to be the place of Jesus’ burial and resurrection.

The evangelist has broadcast previous Easter specials from New York City (2020), Ukraine (2022) and Rome (2023).

This year’s program will air on Fox News and Newsmax as well as on several Christian broadcast networks — Daystar, TBN and CBN — and on 90 local stations across the U.S.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association was founded by Franklin’s father, Billy Graham, in 1950, and is based in Charlotte, N.C.

Related articles:

America’s biggest wolf in sheep’s clothing | Opinion by Nathan Empsall

Franklin Graham denounces jury verdict against Trump as more liberal persecution

The blasphemy of Franklin Graham | Opinion by Robert Sellers

Franklin Graham terms opposition to Trump ‘almost’ demonic

Franklin Graham says he’s not a preacher of hate, so let’s roll the tape and see | Opinion by Rodney Kennedy