Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Free Speech Victory for Finnish Politician and Bishop Who Said Homosexuality Is Sinful

Exclude from home page  |  November 17, 2023

Read the full story: Christianity Today

A Finnish court ruled in favor of the free speech of a member of Parliament and a Lutheran bishop on Tuesday morning, affirming they have the legal right to say that homosexual acts are sin and marriage should be between a man and a woman.

More Articles