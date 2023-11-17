Free Speech Victory for Finnish Politician and Bishop Who Said Homosexuality Is Sinful

A Finnish court ruled in favor of the free speech of a member of Parliament and a Lutheran bishop on Tuesday morning, affirming they have the legal right to say that homosexual acts are sin and marriage should be between a man and a woman.
BNG staff | November 17, 2023
