Gina Stewart becomes first woman elected to lead US Black Baptist organization

In a pathbreaking decision, the Rev. Gina Stewart has been elected as the first woman president of the Lott Carey Baptist Foreign Mission Society, marking the first time a female has been chosen for the highest post of a Black Baptist organization.
BNG staff | August 18, 2021
