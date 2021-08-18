Baptist News Global
Gina Stewart becomes first woman elected to lead US Black Baptist organization

August 18, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

In a pathbreaking decision, the Rev. Gina Stewart has been elected as the first woman president of the Lott Carey Baptist Foreign Mission Society, marking the first time a female has been chosen for the highest post of a Black Baptist organization.

