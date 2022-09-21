Baptist News Global
Glenn Beck’s Nazarene Fund Won’t Say How It Spent $35 Million Raised For Afghan Evacuations

September 21, 2022

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

As the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan in Aug. 2021 and the Taliban quickly took over the country, government and private organizations worked to evacuate as many people as they could.

