Holocaust survivor recalls ‘Night of Broken Glass’ horrors in interactive, virtual reality project

Exclude from home page  |  November 13, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

Charlotte Knobloch was 6 years old when she saw the synagogues of Munich burning and watched helplessly as two Nazi officers marched away a beloved friend of her father who was beaten up and bleeding on the forehead.

