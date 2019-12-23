Baptist News Global
In Christmas message, Pope Francis calls on Vatican officials to embrace change

CuratedReligion News Service  |  December 23, 2019

As the decade comes to an end, Pope Francis focused on change — of all sorts — during his Dec. 21 Christmas speech to the cardinals and heads of the Vatican departments that make up the Roman Curia.

