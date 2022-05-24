Indiana pastor admits ‘adultery’; woman says she was a teen

A church pastor told his Indiana congregation that he had committed “adultery” about 20 years ago, a disclosure that was followed moments later by a woman who stepped forward and said she was victimized by him when she was 16 years old.
BNG staff | May 24, 2022
