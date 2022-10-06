Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Iranian Women Have Been Rebelling Since The Islamic Revolution, Renewing Hope Protests Will End Differently

Exclude from home page  |  October 6, 2022

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

Shouts of “death to the dictator” and “woman, life, freedom” are reverberating throughout the streets of Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, while in custody of the “morality police” in Tehran.

More Articles