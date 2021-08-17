Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Is Evangelicalism Due for a Hundred-Year Schism?

Exclude from home page  |  August 17, 2021

Read the full story: Christianity Today

“You have heard that it was said to the people long ago, ‘You shall not murder, and anyone who murders will be subject to judgment,’” Jesus told the crowd in the Sermon on the Mount.

More Articles