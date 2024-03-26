It’s Holy Week, and Trump is comparing himself to Jesus once again

On the second day of the Christian Holy Week, Donald Trump once again compared himself to Jesus Christ.

Huffington Post reported that as Trump attended a court hearing for his upcoming criminal trial over hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels he posted a message on his Truth Social platform “purportedly sent to him by a follower.”

That message said: “It’s ironic that Christ walked through His greatest persecution the very week they are trying to steal your property from you. But have you seen this verse…?”

The post then referenced Psalm 109:3–8, a favorite verse among Trump supporters who believe his lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him by Joe Biden. That verse ends with this line: “Let his days be few, and let another take his office.” Next to the word “office” the post shows an American flag icon.

The anonymous fan concludes: “I’m praying this over you daily. So many praying for you. Thank you again for taking the arrows intended for us. We love you.” That’s followed by two American flag emoji and a heart emoji.

In reposting, Trump said: “Received this morning — Beautiful, thank you!” That was on Monday, March 25.

That Trump is facing court appearances and the looming threat of foreclosure of his assets during Holy Week appears to be too strong a coincidence for some of Trump’s evangelical supporters who on numerous occasions in the past have likened him to Jesus, called him their “savior” and claimed he was sent by God to save America from liberalism.

Trump has done nothing to discourage this and has, in fact, helped spread it.

Last fall, an anonymous fan of Trump produced a sketch of Jesus sitting in court with Trump, which Trump then posted on his Truth Social platform.

Last year during Holy Week, Trump was arraigned on charges that he falsified business records to obscure hush money payments to Daniels in an effort to influence the 2016 election. That also led to multiple comparisons of Trump to Jesus.

The Associated Press reported last year: “Comparisons likening Trump to Christ were among the top online narratives about the Republican former president and his criminal charges circulating in the last several days, according to an analysis of online and social media content conducted by Zignal Labs, a media intelligence firm, on behalf of The Associated Press.”

Earlier this year, on the eve of the Iowa caucuses, Trump released a video in which “he appears to proclaim himself God’s chosen emissary on earth — sent to deliver America back to prosperity,” as reported by The Independent. That video was widely panned by mainstream Christian leaders as blasphemous, although it resonated with his political base.

