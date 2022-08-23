Baptist News Global
Jehovah’s Witnesses to return to door knocking, a sign of new COVID-19 stage

Exclude from home page  |  August 23, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Like other houses of worship, the Jehovah’s Witnesses shut down their Kingdom Halls in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

