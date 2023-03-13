Jenna Ellis, lawyer to Trump and MacArthur, censured in Colorado, admits to lying about 2020 election

An evangelical Christian attorney who joined in Donald Trump’s false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election and who represented John MacArthur in his fight against pandemic precautions by the State of California and Los Angeles County has been censured by the Colorado Supreme Court and has admitted to spreading lies.

Jenna Ellis has ties to multiple parts of the conservative evangelical community that both got Trump elected president and stood by him even as he blatantly lied about his reelection campaign. She was raised in an evangelical home in Colorado, home-schooled, and has been affiliated with Focus on the Family, MacArthur’s Grace Community Church, the now-disbanded Falkirk Center at Liberty University, the Trump campaign, and the Thomas More society.

A December 2020 profile in Baptist News Global identified her as one of two foremost evangelical Trump “truthers” who not only denied reality but actively spread alternate realities.

On February 10, Ellis signed an agreement that declared a public censure of her as an attorney who has violated ethics standards and is guilty of “dishonesty.”

While she could have lost her license to practice law, the court instead imposed the public censure and an administrative fee of $224. She still faces a possible criminal indictment in Georgia, where a grand jury is investigating efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, and she was subpoenaed by the U.S. House January 6 Select Committee.

The signed agreement cites 10 examples of times Ellis lied about the 2020 presidential election:

November 13, 2020: Ellis claimed that “Hillary Clinton still has not conceded the 2016 election.”

November 20, 2020: Ellis appeared on Mornings with Maria on Fox Business and stated: “We have affidavits from witnesses, we have voter intimidation, we have the ballots that were manipulated, we have all kinds of statistics that show that this was a coordinated effort in all of these states to transfer votes either from Trump to Biden, to manipulate the ballots, to count them in secret.”

November 20, 2020: Ellis appeared on Spicer & Co. and stated: “With all those states (Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia) combined we know that the election was stolen from President Trump and we can prove that.”

November 21, 2020: Ellis stated on Twitter under her handle @JennaEllisEsq.: “SECOND, we will present testimonial and other evidence IN COURT to show how this election was STOLEN!”

November 23, 2020: Ellis appeared on The Ari Melber Show on MSNBC and stated: “The election was stolen and Trump won by a landslide.”

November 30, 2020: Ellis appeared on Mornings with Maria on Fox Business and stated: “President Trump is right that there was widespread fraud in this election, we have at least six states that were corrupted, if not more, through their voting systems. … We know that President Trump won in a landslide.” She also stated: “The outcome of this election is actually fraudulent, it’s wrong, and we understand than when we subtract all the illegal ballots, you can see that President Trump actually won in a landslide.”

December 3, 2020: Ellis appeared on Mornings with Maria on Fox Business and stated: “The outcome of this election is actually fraudulent, it’s wrong, and we understand than when we subtract all the illegal ballots, you can see that President Trump actually won in a landslide.”

December 5, 2020: Ellis appeared on Justice with Judge Jeanine on Fox News and stated: “We have over 500,000 votes (in Arizona) that were cast illegally.”

December 15, 2020: Ellis appeared on Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax and stated: “The proper and true victor, which is Donald Trump …”

December 22, 2020: Ellis stated on Twitter, through her handle @JennaEllisEsq: “I spent an hour with @DanCaplis for an in-depth discussion about President @realDonaldTrump’s fight for election integrity, the overwhelming evidence proving this was stolen, and why fact-finding and truth-not politics-matters!”

