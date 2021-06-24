Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Jim Bakker, his church settle lawsuit over COVID-19 claims

Exclude from home page  |  June 24, 2021

Read the full story: Associated Press

Jim Bakker and his southwestern Missouri church will pay restitution of $156,000 to settle a lawsuit that accuses the TV pastor of falsely claiming a health supplement could cure COVID-19.

Print

More Articles