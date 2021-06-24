Jim Bakker, his church settle lawsuit over COVID-19 claims

Jim Bakker and his southwestern Missouri church will pay restitution of $156,000 to settle a lawsuit that accuses the TV pastor of falsely claiming a health supplement could cure COVID-19.
BNG staff | June 24, 2021
