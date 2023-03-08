Kanye and the Troubling History of Persistent Antisemitism

Read the full story: Religion & Politics

In October 2022, the rapper Ye—formerly known as Kanye West—was suspended from Twitter after posting that he was planning to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” In the weeks to come, Ye claimed during a podcast interview that “Jewish Zionists” were responsible for various professional setbacks he had experienced; blamed his marital woes on “Zionist media handlers” advising his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian; and ranted on Instagram about “unknown powers” allegedly trying to destroy his life “off of a tweet.”