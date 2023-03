Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

Without knowing it at the time, I was a product of the Jesus revolution of the late 1960s and early to mid-1970s. Coming to faith in Jesus in 1971 as an LSD-using, heroin-shooting, Jewish, hippie rock drummer, I had no idea that I was one of countless thousands (millions?) of hippies, radicals and rebels all getting born again at the same time, all around the world. What a season it was!