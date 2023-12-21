Letter to the Editor: Donald Trump is no Christian

December 21, 2023

Dear Editor:

On numerous occasions, Donald Trump has disparaged our military. Concerning prisoners of war, Trump said about John McCain, “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” Concerning those who died or were injured while serving our country, Trump declared those “who died in war are losers and suckers.”

Obviously, Donald Trump’s worldview is totally contrary to the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. Obviously, according to Donald Trump, Jesus was a “loser and sucker.” Obviously, Donald Trump disagrees with the following bed-rock foundations of Christianity as embodied in the short list of what Jesus taught and modeled in his life:

John 3:16

“By this we know love, that he laid down his life for us, and we ought to lay down our lives for the brothers.”

John 15:13

“Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.”

Philippians 2:5-8

“Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus, who, though he was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied himself, by taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men. And being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross.”

Isaiah 53:5

“But he was pierced for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with his wounds we are healed.”

If anything, Donald Trump is the antithesis of Christ. How then can any evangelical Christian support this would-be despot? Is it any wonder that the secular world considers Christians hypocrites?

Neil Spielholz, Wellington, Fla.