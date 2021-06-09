Letter to the Editor: Praise for Chris Conley analysis on abortion debate

Dear Editor:

Chris Conley’s opinion piece on finding middle ground in the bitter debate over abortion rights is the most cogent, persuasive perspective I’ve read anywhere. Whatever one’s position on Roe v. Wade, or one’s hopes or fears that it soon will be overturned by the Supreme Court, Conley’s honest account of his own journey navigating the treacherous waters of the hyperventilated debate on legalized abortion over the past half century provides hope for a civil, reasoned discourse in the future. He is to be applauded.

Stan Hastey, West Palm Beach, Fla.

