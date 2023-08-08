Letter to the editor: Remembering better financial management at Southwestern

August 8, 2023

Dear Editor:

As we shake our collective heads over more than $140 million in deficit spending by the previous two administrations of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Southern Baptists must know the story of one of Southwestern’s great unsung heroes.

Hubert Martin, during the Naylor administration, was second-in-command to Wayne Evans, vice president for business affairs. Hubert succeeded Evans as vice president during the Dilday administration, continued in that role during the Hemphill administration, and was ousted during the Patterson administration.

Anyone who gave a cent to Southwestern can be assured that, under Hubert’s leadership, every penny was accounted for and used for its intended purpose.

I still chuckle at the time I was Southwestern’s representative for an official school function and inadvertently submitted my hotel receipts which included a $20 charge for dry cleaning. Hubert took me to the cleaners!

There are many other wonderful memories of the A-Team of seminary officers who served the school in such wonderful fashion during both the Dilday and Hemphill years.

Benjamin Harlan, dean of the School of Church Music, 1995-2003